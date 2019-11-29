Share |

Holiday Express - Hill City

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. All passengers receive hot chocolate and a sugar cookie. 


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave., Hill City, SD
Phone:   605-574-2222
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 - Dec 24, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

