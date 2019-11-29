Holiday Express - Hill City
Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
Journey to the North Pole, where Santa waits to get on board. All passengers receive hot chocolate and a sugar cookie.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave., Hill City, SD
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/
All Dates:
Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 - Dec 24, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019
Ride along as Hill City's 1880 Train travels to the North Pole to pick up Santa.
