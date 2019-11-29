Share |

Holiday Express Spiked! - Hill City

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Each passenger receives assigned seating in an adult-only car, spiked hot chocolate, a keepsake thermal cup and a sugar cookie. Limited runs.


Location:   1880 Train
Map:   222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2222
Email:   office@1880train.com
Website:   http://www.1880train.com/holiday-express.html

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Dec 14, 2019

Adults-only train ride with spiked hot chocolate.

1880 Train
1880 Train 57745 222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable