Holiday Express Spiked! - Hill City
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Each passenger receives assigned seating in an adult-only car, spiked hot chocolate, a keepsake thermal cup and a sugar cookie. Limited runs.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Email:
|office@1880train.com
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/holiday-express.html
All Dates:
Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Dec 14, 2019
Adults-only train ride with spiked hot chocolate.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.