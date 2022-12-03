Share |

Holiday Fair - Irene

Dec 3, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Get your last minute Christmas gifts. The Junior class is hosting a Vendor Fair to help raise money for the Junior Class Prom. After Prom will be serving concessions. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for pictures from 1-2. The Holiday Fair hours are 10-3.


Location:   Irene-Wakonda Gymnasium
Map:   130 E State St., Irene, SD 57037
Phone:   605-263-3311
Email:   stephanie.ganschow@k12.sd.us

All Dates:
Dec 3, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Holiday Fair

Irene-Wakonda Gymnasium
Irene-Wakonda Gymnasium 57037 130 E State St., Irene, SD 57037

Search All Events By Day

December (2022)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable