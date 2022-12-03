Holiday Fair - Irene
Dec 3, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Get your last minute Christmas gifts. The Junior class is hosting a Vendor Fair to help raise money for the Junior Class Prom. After Prom will be serving concessions. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for pictures from 1-2. The Holiday Fair hours are 10-3.
|Location:
|Irene-Wakonda Gymnasium
|Map:
|130 E State St., Irene, SD 57037
|Phone:
|605-263-3311
|Email:
|stephanie.ganschow@k12.sd.us
All Dates:
Holiday Fair
