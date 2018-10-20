Holiday Fair - Yankton
Oct 20, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Holiday Fair
October 20, 2018
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Meet & Greet – Browse & Buy
■ Jewelry ■ Baby Items &Accessories ■ Knitted Items ■ Jellies
■ Sister-made cards ■ Christmas Gifts ■ Candles ■ Plants and more…
Come and listen to Mount Marty College Smooth Benediction, Chamber Choir, & Mirable in Bishop Marty Chapel
Location:
Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:
1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:
605-668-6000
Email:
shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
Website:
http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/upcoming-events/
