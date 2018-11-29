Share |

Holiday Festival of Lights -Yankton

Yankton celebrates the merriest time of year in the Meridian District with their annual parade of lights, tree lighting, visit with Santa, caroling, carriage rides, complimentary hot cocoa, cookies as well as special activities hosted by retailers throughout the district.


Location:   Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Map:   Downtown Yankton, Yankton, SD 57078

