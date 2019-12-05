Holiday Festival of Lights - Yankton
Dec 5, 2019 6:00 pm
Yankton celebrates the merriest time of year in the Meridian District with their annual parade of lights, tree lighting, visit with Santa, caroling, carriage rides, complimentary hot cocoa as well as special activities hosted by retailers throughout the district.
|Location:
|Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
|Map:
|Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-5232
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2019 6:00 pm
Yankton celebrates the merriest time of year.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.