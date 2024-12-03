Holiday Festival of Lights - Yankton

Dec 3, 2024

Yankton celebrates the merriest time of year in the Meridian District with their annual parade of lights, caroling, fireworks, family activities, visit with Santa and tree lighting.


Location:   Meridian District - Downtown Yankton
Map:   Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-5232

All Dates:
