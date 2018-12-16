Share |

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers

Dec 16, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Holiday Jam features the talents of an amazing multi-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary arrangements in the soulful sounds of Jeremy and Jon Hegg and friends!
The two-hour show features stories of the season, messages for the heart, and music to lift the spirits. This year’s tour again includes horns, sax, piano, guitar and percussion to round out the ensemble.
Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Ticket sales begin October 1!

 

Fee: $35 in advance, $40 at the door


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N. Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-444-9800
Email:   info@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/holiday-jam-with-the-hegg-brothers

All Dates:
