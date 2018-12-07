Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers - Rapid City

Dec 7, 2018 7:00 pm

Holiday Jam features the talents of an amazing multi-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary arrangements in the soulful sounds of Jeremy and Jon Hegg and friends!



The two-hour show features stories of the season, messages for the heart, and music to lift the spirits. This year’s tour again includes horns, sax, piano, guitar and percussion to round out the ensemble.



Ticket are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.



All proceeds benefit LifeScape therapy services for kids in Rapid City.

