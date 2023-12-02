Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Holiday Market - Watertown
Dec 2, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Handmade boutique, home decor, treats and jewelry.
All Dates:
Codington County Extension Complex
Codington County Extension Complex 1910 W Kemp Ave.
