Holiday Open House
Dec 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Please join us for Deadwood History's annual Holiday Open House celebration at the Days of '76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Open House includes children’s activities, great holiday gifts for family and friends, free museum access, and photos with Santa. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. For more information, please call 605-722-4800.
Fee: $Free event.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
