Holiday Open House at the Days of '76 - Deadwood
Dec 1, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
You are invited to Deadwood History's annual Holiday Open House at the Days of '76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Open House includes children’s activities, great holiday gifts for family and friends, free tours of the Museum, and photos with Santa. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. For more information, please call 605-722-4800.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Holiday Open House celebration
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.