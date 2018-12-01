Share |

Holiday Open House at the Days of '76 - Deadwood

Dec 1, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

You are invited to Deadwood History's annual Holiday Open House at the Days of '76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Open House includes children’s activities, great holiday gifts for family and friends, free tours of the Museum, and photos with Santa. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. For more information, please call 605-722-4800.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Dec 1, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Holiday Open House celebration

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

