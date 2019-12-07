Share |

Holiday Open House - Deadwood

Dec 7, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Open House includes children’s activities, great holiday gifts for family and friends, free museum access, and photos with Santa.  Refreshments will be served. 


Admission: free


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

Dec 7, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Festivities at the Days of '76 Museum

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

