Holiday Open House - Deadwood
Dec 7, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Open House includes children’s activities, great holiday gifts for family and friends, free museum access, and photos with Santa. Refreshments will be served.
Admission: free
|Days of '76 Museum
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|605-722-4800
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
Festivities at the Days of '76 Museum
