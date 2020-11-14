Holiday Open House - Yankton
Nov 14, 2020 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us for holiday shopping fun at our wonderful Meridian District retailers! Skip the craziness of holiday shopping and get those presents checked off your list early - or, treat yourself to a fun day enjoying the unique shopping experience located right here in Yankton.
|Location:
|Corner of 3rd St & Walnut
|Map:
|Downtown, Yankton, SD 57078
Join us for holiday shopping fun at our wonderful Meridian District retailers!
