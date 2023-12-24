Holiday Toddler Time - Aberdeen
Dec 24, 2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Landing on a Sunday this year, we’re expecting everyone’s got family in town all weekend long and is looking for a little fun in between. Spend Christmas Eve with family at Allevity!
On Sunday, December 24th from 10 am-2 pm, get Unlimited Attractions & Arcade Games for only $20! Start your celebrations early with unlimited fun at Allevity - our gift to our guests this Holiday Season!
No points awarded, crane games and photo booth not included.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|http://allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
