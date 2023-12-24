Share |

Holiday Toddler Time - Aberdeen

Dec 24, 2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Landing on a Sunday this year, we’re expecting everyone’s got family in town all weekend long and is looking for a little fun in between. Spend Christmas Eve with family at Allevity!

On Sunday, December 24th from 10 am-2 pm, get Unlimited Attractions & Arcade Games for only $20! Start your celebrations early with unlimited fun at Allevity - our gift to our guests this Holiday Season!

No points awarded, crane games and photo booth not included.

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun/specials

Celebrate Christmas with FUN for the whole family this Christmas Eve!

