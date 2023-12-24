Holiday Toddler Time - Aberdeen

Dec 24, 2023 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Landing on a Sunday this year, we’re expecting everyone’s got family in town all weekend long and is looking for a little fun in between. Spend Christmas Eve with family at Allevity!



On Sunday, December 24th from 10 am-2 pm, get Unlimited Attractions & Arcade Games for only $20! Start your celebrations early with unlimited fun at Allevity - our gift to our guests this Holiday Season!



No points awarded, crane games and photo booth not included.

Fee: $20