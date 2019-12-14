Share |

Holiday Weekend Workshop - Deadwood

Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students in grades K-6 are invited to make homemade gifts for the holiday season.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students are invited to make homemade gifts for the holiday season.

Days of '76 Museum
Days of '76 Museum 57732 18 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable