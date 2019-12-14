Holiday Weekend Workshop - Deadwood
Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Students in grades K-6 are invited to make homemade gifts for the holiday season.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 76th Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
