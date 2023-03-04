Home Show - Watertown
Mar 4, 2023 - Mar 5, 2023
There will be over 10,000 sq. feet of exhibits as well as prize giveaways throughout both days. A selection of food vendors will be available as well.
Admission wristband for the weekend is $5.00 (18 & older), kids under 18 are free, so bring the whole family.
|Location:
|Codington County Extension Complex
|Map:
|1910 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD
|Phone:
|605-878-3033
|Email:
|wahba.sd@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.watertownhomebuilders.com/events
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2023 - Mar 5, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.