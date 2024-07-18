Share |

Homemade Ice Cream Social - Brookings

Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm

Ice cream, pie, cake, BBQ sandwiches and musical guests, Annie Denison and Emily Ford


Location:   Sterling United Methodist Church
Map:   20200 471st Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

All Dates:
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm

Ice cream, pie, cake, BBQ sandwiches and musical guests, Annie Denison and Emily Ford
Sterling United Methodist Church
Sterling United Methodist Church 20200 20200 471st Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable