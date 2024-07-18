Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Homemade Ice Cream Social - Brookings
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm
Ice cream, pie, cake, BBQ sandwiches and musical guests, Annie Denison and Emily Ford
All Dates:
Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm
Homemade Ice Cream Social - Brookings
Ice cream, pie, cake, BBQ sandwiches and musical guests, Annie Denison and Emily Ford
Sterling United Methodist Church
Sterling United Methodist Church 20200 20200 471st Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.