Homestake & Community Art Exhibit - Lead
Jul 21, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting a "Homestake & Community" art exhibit. The show will feature the talent of local artists, Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl, with paintings depicting Homestake buildings and the Lead community. An open house will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain until August 19. For more information, please call 605-584-1461.
|Location:
|Lead Deadwood Arts Center
|Map:
|309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|6055841461
|Email:
|hdlac@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://309 W. Main, PO Box 595
All Dates:
