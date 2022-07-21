Share |

Homestake & Community Art Exhibit - Lead

Jul 21, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting a "Homestake & Community" art exhibit. The show will feature the talent of local artists, Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl, with paintings depicting Homestake buildings and the Lead community. An open house will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain until August 19. For more information, please call 605-584-1461.


Location:   Lead Deadwood Arts Center
Map:   309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   6055841461
Email:   hdlac@rushmore.com
Website:   http://309 W. Main, PO Box 595

All Dates:
Jul 21, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

lead

Lead Deadwood Arts Center
Lead Deadwood Arts Center 57754 309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable