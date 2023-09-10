Share |

Homesteader Day Celebration - Valley Springs

Sep 10, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Demonstrations of horse-powered farming, candle dipping, rope making, dutch oven cooking, old time fiddlers, Civil War soldiers, and other aspects of pioneer life.


Location:   Beaver Creek Nature Area
Map:   48351 264th Street, Valley Springs, SD 57068
Phone:   605-594-3824
Email:   PalisadesPark@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/beaver-creek/

All Dates:
