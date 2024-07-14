Share |

Honey Bee Festival - Sioux Falls

Jul 14, 2024 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Get ready for a day filled with sweet treats, live music, and of course lots of honey! Whether you are a bee enthusiast or just looking for a "fun" day out this day is for everyone!


Location:   Laurel Ridge Event Venue
Map:   47675 Slip Up Creek Rd. Sioux Falls, SD
Email:   alison.ecklund@gmail.com

