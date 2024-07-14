Honey Bee Festival - Sioux Falls
Jul 14, 2024 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Get ready for a day filled with sweet treats, live music, and of course lots of honey! Whether you are a bee enthusiast or just looking for a "fun" day out this day is for everyone!
|Location:
|Laurel Ridge Event Venue
|Map:
|47675 Slip Up Creek Rd. Sioux Falls, SD
|Email:
|alison.ecklund@gmail.com
All Dates:
Jul 14, 2024 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.