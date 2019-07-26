Share |

Honey Days - Bruce

Jul 26, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

Dances, parade, 5k, burger feed, honey contest, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids' games. 


Location:   Bruce
Map:   Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5671
Email:   richland@mchi.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/groups/363183737203701/

