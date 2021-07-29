Share |

Honey Days - Bruce

Jul 29, 2021 - Aug 1, 2021

Bruce Honey Days includes a bean bag tournament, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, volleyball tournament, Mardi Gras theme parade, craft show, car show, burger feed, street dance, pancake feed, community church service in the park, pancake feed, town vs county softball game.


Location:   Jay Street & ball diamond
Map:   602 First Street, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605.627.5671

All Dates:
Jul 29, 2021 - Aug 1, 2021

Bruce Honey Days includes a bean bag tournament, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, volleyball tournament, Mardi Gras theme parade, craft show, car show, burger feed, street dance, pancake feed, community church service in the park, pancake feed, town vs county softball game.
Jay Street & ball diamond
Jay Street & ball diamond 57220 602 First Street, Bruce, SD 57220

Search All Events By Day

July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable