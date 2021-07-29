Honey Days - Bruce
Jul 29, 2021 - Aug 1, 2021
Bruce Honey Days includes a bean bag tournament, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, volleyball tournament, Mardi Gras theme parade, craft show, car show, burger feed, street dance, pancake feed, community church service in the park, pancake feed, town vs county softball game.
|Location:
|Jay Street & ball diamond
|Map:
|602 First Street, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605.627.5671
All Dates:
Jul 29, 2021 - Aug 1, 2021
