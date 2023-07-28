Share |

Honey Days - Bruce

Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023

Bruce is home to Adee Honey Farms, a family-owned company and the nation's largest beekeeping operation. Every year, Bruce celebrates its annual Honey Days to celebrate the town and its love for bees!

Bruce Honey Days includes dances, a parade, a 5K run, burger feed, volleyball, horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids' games.


Location:   Jay Street & ball diamond
Map:   602 First Street, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605.627.5671

All Dates:
