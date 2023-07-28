Honey Days - Bruce
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023
Bruce is home to Adee Honey Farms, a family-owned company and the nation's largest beekeeping operation. Every year, Bruce celebrates its annual Honey Days to celebrate the town and its love for bees!
Bruce Honey Days includes dances, a parade, a 5K run, burger feed, volleyball, horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids' games.
|Location:
|Jay Street & ball diamond
|Map:
|602 First Street, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605.627.5671
All Dates:
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.