Honey Days - Bruce
Bruce Honey Days begins on Friday with a cookout followed by 3 on 3 basketball tournaments and a bean bag tournament.
Saturday begins with a 5K, followed by a parade, craft show, burger feed, car show, volleyball tournament, music in the park, Pork feed and street dance.
Sunday begins with breakfast at the Legion, church service in the Park and more volleyball plus kids activities all weekend long.
2024 dates are July 26-28
|Bruce
|Jay street, Bruce, SD 57220
|605-627-5671
|richland@richlandstate.com
