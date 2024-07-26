Share |

Honey Days - Bruce

Jul 26, 2024 - Jul 28, 2024

Bruce Honey Days begins on Friday with a cookout followed by 3 on 3 basketball tournaments and a bean bag tournament.
Saturday begins with a 5K, followed by a parade, craft show, burger feed, car show, volleyball tournament, music in the park, Pork feed and street dance.
Sunday begins with breakfast at the Legion, church service in the Park and more volleyball plus kids activities all weekend long.

2024 dates are July 26-28


Location:   Bruce
Map:   Jay street, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5671
Email:   richland@richlandstate.com

All Dates:
Jul 26, 2024 - Jul 28, 2024

Bruce Honey Days begins on Friday with a cookout followed by 3 on 3 basketball tournaments and a bean bag tournament.Saturday begins with a 5K, followed by a parade, craft show, burger feed, car show, volleyball tournament, music in the park, Pork feed and street dance.Sunday begins with breakfast at the Legion, church service in the Park and more volleyball plus kids activities all weekend long.2024 ...
Bruce
Bruce 57220 Jay street, Bruce, SD 57220

Search All Events By Day

July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable