Honor Ball - Sioux Falls

Nov 2, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

We would like you to join us on the dance floor in November for a V-Day throwback dance! This dance is a salute to our Armed Forces and Veterans. If you have vintage attire, this is the time to wear it!

The fun begins with a beginning dance lesson at 6:45 pm to get you started on the dance floor. The Shrine Big Band plays from 7:30 - 11:00 pm. The El Riad Shrine offers a cash bar.