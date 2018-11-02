Share |

Honor Ball - Sioux Falls

Nov 2, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

We would like you to join us on the dance floor in November for a V-Day throwback dance! This dance is a salute to our Armed Forces and Veterans. If you have vintage attire, this is the time to wear it!
 
The fun begins with a beginning dance lesson at 6:45 pm to get you started on the dance floor. The Shrine Big Band plays from 7:30 - 11:00 pm.  The El Riad Shrine offers a cash bar.

Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   501 S Phillips Avenue
Website:   http://www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org

All Dates:
Nov 2, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

We would like you to join us on the dance floor in November for a V-Day throwback dance! This dance is a salute to our Armed Forces and Veterans. If you have vintage attire, this is the time to wear it!   The fun begins with a beginning dance lesson at 6:45 pm to get you started on the dance floor. The Shrine Big Band plays from 7:30 - 11:00 pm.  The El Riad Shrine offers a cash bar.
El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 501 S Phillips Avenue

Search All Events By Day

November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS