Honoring at the Canton Asylum for Insane Indians site - Canton

Aug 23, 2025
All are invited to join in honoring the 127 Native Americans from 53 tribal nations who are buried at the asylum cemetery (currently the Hiawatha Golf Course in Canton, SD).
12 noon (Central) Honoring Ceremony at the Asylum Cemetery Grounds, 1 mile east of Canton
Potluck Meal following at the Canton United Methodist Church, 621 E 4th St, Canton SD Please bring a dish to share
Hosted by the Keepers of the Canton Native Asylum Story. The Keepers are focused on education, reconciliation and restoration related to the Hiawatha Indian Insane Asylum in Canton, South Dakota (1902-1933).
|Asylum Cemetery (currently the Hiawatha Golf Course in Canton, SD).
|2400 E 5th St, Canton, SD 57013
|605-261-6717
