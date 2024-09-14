Share |

Honors Ceremony - Oacoma

Sep 14, 2024

Ten people are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.


Location:   Cedar Shore Resort
Map:   1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365
Phone:   605-234-4216
Email:   info@sdhalloffame.com
Website:   http://www.sdhalloffame.com

All Dates:
Ten people are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
