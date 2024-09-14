Honors Ceremony - Oacoma
Sep 14, 2024
Ten people are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
|Location:
|Cedar Shore Resort
|Map:
|1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365
|Phone:
|605-234-4216
|Email:
|info@sdhalloffame.com
|Website:
|http://www.sdhalloffame.com
