Share |

Hop into FUN! - Aberdeen

Apr 3, 2021 - Apr 4, 2021

Defrost from the cold and enjoy a warm day full of family fun at Allevity Entertainment's indoor entertainment center to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Allevity is offering a special package that includes a $5 arcade game card, 30 minutes of unlimited attractions and a free Easter goodie bag. The event will also feature a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Admission: $15


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Apr 3, 2021 - Apr 4, 2021

Defrost from the cold and enjoy a warm day full of family fun at Allevity Entertainment's indoor entertainment center to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

April (2021)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable