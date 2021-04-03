Hop into FUN! - Aberdeen
Apr 3, 2021 - Apr 4, 2021
Defrost from the cold and enjoy a warm day full of family fun at Allevity Entertainment's indoor entertainment center to celebrate the Easter holiday.
Allevity is offering a special package that includes a $5 arcade game card, 30 minutes of unlimited attractions and a free Easter goodie bag. The event will also feature a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Admission: $15
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Apr 3, 2021 - Apr 4, 2021
Defrost from the cold and enjoy a warm day full of family fun at Allevity Entertainment's indoor entertainment center to celebrate the Easter holiday.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.