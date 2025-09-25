Hope In Action Breakfast
Sep 25, 2025 7:00 am - 8:30 am
Every day, children at Abbott House take courageous steps toward healing from trauma, abuse, and neglect. Join us to hear Dana Dykhouse, Former SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, and Former Abbott House Board President Dusty Johnson as they highlight the critical need for support for South Dakota youth. Breakfast begins at 7am with program to follow at 7:30am.
Fee: $35
|Location:
|Holiday Inn City Centre
|Map:
|100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6059962486
|Email:
|alexandriaf@abbotthousesd.com
|Website:
|https://www.abbotthouse.org/ways-to-support-abbott-house/hope-in-action/
All Dates:
Sep 25, 2025 7:00 am - 8:30 am Breakfast to be served at 7am with program to follow at 7:30am.
Enjoy breakfast while hearing from Dana Dykhouse, Former SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, and Former Abbott House Board President Dusty Johnson.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.