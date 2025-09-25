Hope In Action Breakfast

Sep 25, 2025 7:00 am - 8:30 am

Every day, children at Abbott House take courageous steps toward healing from trauma, abuse, and neglect. Join us to hear Dana Dykhouse, Former SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, and Former Abbott House Board President Dusty Johnson as they highlight the critical need for support for South Dakota youth. Breakfast begins at 7am with program to follow at 7:30am.

 

Fee: $35


Location:   Holiday Inn City Centre
Map:   100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6059962486
Email:   alexandriaf@abbotthousesd.com
Website:   https://www.abbotthouse.org/ways-to-support-abbott-house/hope-in-action/

All Dates:
