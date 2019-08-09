Hot Ballroom Nights-Sioux Falls
Aug 9, 2019 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on August 9 will be provided by the Mearle Lake Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A Cha Cha dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.
Admission $14 or $7 with a student ID.
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine Dance Club
|Map:
|510 s Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-336-1117
|Website:
|http://www.elriad.com
All Dates:
