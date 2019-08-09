Share |

Hot Ballroom Nights-Sioux Falls

Aug 9, 2019 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on August 9 will be provided by the Mearle Lake Orchestra, who will play a variety of danceable music. A Cha Cha dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.

Admission $14 or $7 with a student ID.


Location:   El Riad Shrine Dance Club
Map:   510 s Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-1117
Website:   http://www.elriad.com

All Dates:
El Riad Shrine Dance Club
