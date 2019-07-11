Hot Harley Nights - Sioux Falls
Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019
Motorcycle parade, antique motorcycle stunt show, casino run, free concerts, bike show, kids’ activities, silent auction, food and raffles. Benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota.
|Location:
|W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-334-2721
|Website:
|http://www.hotharleynights.com
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019
Motorcycle parade, antique motorcycle stunt show, casino run and more to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.