Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show - Spearfish

Aug 19, 2023

Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show is an annual car show that supports the Booth Society and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, SD.

The 127th Anniversary Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show will be held on Sat, August 13 at Booth Fish Hatchery grounds. Check out the unique T-shirts, available at the Pond Gift Shop.