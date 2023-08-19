Share |

Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show - Spearfish

Aug 19, 2023

Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show is an annual car show that supports the Booth Society and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, SD.

The 127th Anniversary Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show will be held on Sat, August 13 at Booth Fish Hatchery grounds.  Check out the unique T-shirts, available at the Pond Gift Shop.


Location:   D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives
Map:   423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7730
Email:   hr4h.sd@gmail.com
Website:   https://dcboothfishhatchery.org/

All Dates:
