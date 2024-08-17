Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show - Spearfish

Aug 17, 2024 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Hot Rods for the Hatchery Car Show is an annual car show that supports the Booth Society and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, SD.

Check out the unique T-shirts, available at the Pond Gift Shop.