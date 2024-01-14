How to Pray the Liturgy of the Hours/How the Liturgy of the Hours Changes Us - Yankton

Jan 17, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Are you interested in learning to pray the Liturgy of the Hours? Or have you begun to pray it, but find yourself distracted by too many pages to flip?



“How to Pray the Liturgy of the Hours” is an introduction to this ancient prayer form, for those who are totally new to it, and for those who have begun but aren’t comfortable with it yet.



Along with a presentation, we will have a “hands-on” session with a variety of Office books, so if you have begun to pray the Liturgy of the Hours, have your books handy. (And if you haven’t purchased books yet, you might find which styles appeal to you.)



Same Presentation in two formats:

January 14 3:30 p.m. at the Benedictine Peace Center

OR

January 17, 7:00 p.m. on Zoom



Are you praying the Liturgy of the Hours, but wondering if you should be getting more out of it?



“How the Liturgy of the Hours Changes Us” may provide some answers and inspiration to help you pray more attentively and integrate the liturgical hours into the rest of your day.



Same Presentation in two formats:

January 28 3:00 p.m. at the Benedictine Peace Center

OR

January 31, 7:00 p.m. on Zoom

———————————————————————————-

You may register for one or both topics. The cost is $20 per session or $35 if you register for both offerings.

For more information, see our brochure or contact maryjo.polak@yantkonbenedictines.org





Fee: $20-35