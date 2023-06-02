Share |

Howard Headers Car Show

Jun 2, 2023 6:00 pm

Head on out to Howard, South Dakota for the 2023 Howard Headers Car Show! The event will include a car show, cruise night, good food, and live music by the 1270 Band!

June 2: 6:00pm Cruise Night

June 3: 9:30am - Noon - Registration, Noon to 4:00pm - Car Show

 

The Car Show will take place on Main Street in Howard.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Howard, SD 57349
Phone:   605-203-1086
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/Howardheaders/

