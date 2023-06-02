Howard Headers Car Show
Jun 2, 2023 6:00 pm
Head on out to Howard, South Dakota for the 2023 Howard Headers Car Show! The event will include a car show, cruise night, good food, and live music by the 1270 Band!
June 2: 6:00pm Cruise Night
June 3: 9:30am - Noon - Registration, Noon to 4:00pm - Car Show
The Car Show will take place on Main Street in Howard.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Howard, SD 57349
|Phone:
|605-203-1086
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/Howardheaders/
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2023 6:00 pm
Jun 3, 2023 9:30 am - 4:00 pm
