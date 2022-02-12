Hub City Radio's Winter Big Boy Toy Show

Feb 13, 2022 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Hub City Radio invites you to think warm thoughts and get ready for Summer fun with the 2022 Winter Big Boy Toy Show at the Dakota Event Center February 12 and 13.

Stop by and see what's new in big boy toys for 2022 from 10AM-6PM Saturday and 11AM-4PM Sunday. There's no charge for admission so bring the family out and think warm thoughts during the cold winter months!

Businesses that will be on hand for the 2022 Winter Big Boy Toy Show include:

Jack's Campers

Sight and Sound

Dave's Marine

Midwest Decorative Stone

Robert Stiehl State Farm Insurance

Disabled American Veterans

Cool Cart Parts

Helm Marine