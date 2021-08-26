Share |

Hugh Glass Rendezvous

Aug 26, 2021 - Aug 29, 2021

Take a step back in history nearly two centuries and walk upon the site where history was made, where the man became a legend, as we celebrate Hugh Glass Rendezvous in the banks of the Grand River and Shadehill Resevoir, at Hugh Glass Park.


Phone:   605-393-5832
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/Hughglassrendezvous/

