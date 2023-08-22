Hugh Glass Rendezvous - Lemmon/Shadehill

Aug 22, 2023 - Aug 28, 2023

Take a step back in history nearly two centuries and walk upon the site where history was made, where the man became a legend, as we celebrate Hugh Glass Rendezvous in the banks of the Grand River and Shadehill Resevoir, at Hugh Glass Park.

The event will include the primitive mountain man rendezvous camp, unique black powder shoots, hawk throws and primitive archery, a prairie church service and extraordinary bicentennial youth day. Experience Lemmon's local history first-hand through special presentations, speakers, and musical entertainment.