Share |

Hugh Glass Rendezvous - Lemmon/Shadehill

Aug 22, 2023 - Aug 28, 2023

Take a step back in history nearly two centuries and walk upon the site where history was made, where the man became a legend, as we celebrate Hugh Glass Rendezvous in the banks of the Grand River and Shadehill Resevoir, at Hugh Glass Park.

The event will include the primitive mountain man rendezvous camp, unique black powder shoots, hawk throws and primitive archery, a prairie church service and extraordinary bicentennial youth day. Experience Lemmon's local history first-hand through special presentations, speakers, and musical entertainment. 


Location:   Shadehill Recreation Area
Map:   19150 Summerville Rd, Shadehill, SD 57638
Phone:   605-393-5832
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/Hughglassrendezvous/

All Dates:
Aug 22, 2023 - Aug 28, 2023

 

 

Shadehill Recreation Area
Shadehill Recreation Area 19150 19150 Summerville Rd, Shadehill, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable