Humbug - Brandon

Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025

As A Christmas Carol with a modern day twist, Humbug follows the story of Eleanor Scrooge, a ruthlessly ambitious Wall Street executive who has an aversion to Christmas and an insatiable appetite for power. Locked in her office on a snowy Christmas Eve, Eleanor is determined to finish a corporate-takeover proposal until three "advisors" provide her with an eye-opening new appreciation for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Come join the Mighty Corson Art Players for the holidays!

Fee: $25