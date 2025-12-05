Humbug - Brandon
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025
As A Christmas Carol with a modern day twist, Humbug follows the story of Eleanor Scrooge, a ruthlessly ambitious Wall Street executive who has an aversion to Christmas and an insatiable appetite for power. Locked in her office on a snowy Christmas Eve, Eleanor is determined to finish a corporate-takeover proposal until three "advisors" provide her with an eye-opening new appreciation for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Come join the Mighty Corson Art Players for the holidays!
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Corson Playhouse
|Map:
|25993 482nd Ave, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|605-582-2771
|Email:
|info@mightycorson.com
|Website:
|https://mightycorson.com/boxoffice
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025 Fri and Sat @ 7:30pm; Sun @ 2:30pm
An upbeat and moving adaptation of Dickens' holiday classic, Humbug is one for the ages. With a contemporary flair, it is a tale the whole family will enjoy!
