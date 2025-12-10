Humbug - Brandon

Dec 12, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025

As A Christmas Carol with a modern day twist, Humbug follows the story of Eleanor Scrooge, a ruthlessly ambitious Wall Street executive who has an aversion to Christmas and an insatiable appetite for power. Locked in her office on a snowy Christmas Eve, Eleanor is determined to finish a corporate-takeover proposal until three "advisors" provide her with an eye-opening new appreciation for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas.

 

Fee: $25


Location:   Corson Playhouse
Map:   25993 482nd Ave, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-2771
Email:   info@mightycorson.com
Website:   https://mightycorson.com/boxoffice

All Dates:
Dec 12, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025 Friday and Saturday @ 7:30pm; Sunday @ 2:30pm

An upbeat and moving adaptation of Dickens' holiday classic, Humbug is one for the ages. With a contemporary flair, it is a tale the whole family will enjoy!

Corson Playhouse
