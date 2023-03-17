Hunt the Leprechaun! - Yankton
Mar 17, 2023 - Mar 18, 2023
Come on out to the Mead Museum on Saint Paddy's Day to hunt the tricky and mysterious Mead Leprechauns. Leprechauns have infested the Mead Museum and we need kids to help us hunt them down! Bring the kiddos out to a kids-free day at the museum. We will have a scavenger hunt type event that will take the kids throughout the museum. Along the way, kids will have to complete activities that will help them find their leprechaun. After finding their leprechaun, the kids will win a prize! Activities start at 4:00 pm and run until 8:00 pm Friday, March 17.
Fee: $Free for Kids ages 0-17
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr., Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|programs@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Mar 17, 2023 - Mar 18, 2023
Leprechauns have taken over the Mead Museum! Solve a scavenger hunt to help us find them!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.