Hunt the Leprechaun! - Yankton

Mar 17, 2023 - Mar 18, 2023

Come on out to the Mead Museum on Saint Paddy's Day to hunt the tricky and mysterious Mead Leprechauns. Leprechauns have infested the Mead Museum and we need kids to help us hunt them down! Bring the kiddos out to a kids-free day at the museum. We will have a scavenger hunt type event that will take the kids throughout the museum. Along the way, kids will have to complete activities that will help them find their leprechaun. After finding their leprechaun, the kids will win a prize! Activities start at 4:00 pm and run until 8:00 pm Friday, March 17.

Fee: $Free for Kids ages 0-17