Hunt the Leprechaun at Mead Museum - Yankton
Mar 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Hunt the Leprechaun
Saturday, March 14th, 2026
noon to 4pm
Free admission for kids
Those pesky leprechauns have infested the Mead Museum once again and we need kids of all ages to come and hunt them down!
Join the hunt. Solve mysteries.
Find the hidden leprechauns!
Make time to stay and play and explore the Museum!
Children 0-17 free and Mead Museum members free
Adults $10
65+ $8
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|Programs@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/hunt-the-leprechaun
All Dates:
The annual Hunt the Leprechaun at the Mead Museum is a family friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
