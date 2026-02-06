Hunt the Leprechaun at Mead Museum - Yankton

Mar 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hunt the Leprechaun
Saturday, March 14th, 2026
noon to 4pm
Free admission for kids

Those pesky leprechauns have infested the Mead Museum once again and we need kids of all ages to come and hunt them down!
Join the hunt. Solve mysteries.
Find the hidden leprechauns!
Make time to stay and play and explore the Museum!


Children 0-17 free and Mead Museum members free
Adults $10
65+ $8


 

Fee: $Kids and members free; $10 for adults, $8 for 65+


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   Programs@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/hunt-the-leprechaun

The annual Hunt the Leprechaun at the Mead Museum is a family friendly way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Mead Museum
