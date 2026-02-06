Hunt the Leprechaun at Mead Museum - Yankton

Mar 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Hunt the Leprechaun

Saturday, March 14th, 2026

noon to 4pm

Free admission for kids



Those pesky leprechauns have infested the Mead Museum once again and we need kids of all ages to come and hunt them down!

Join the hunt. Solve mysteries.

Find the hidden leprechauns!

Make time to stay and play and explore the Museum!





Children 0-17 free and Mead Museum members free

Adults $10

65+ $8







