Hunter's Soup Supper - Rochford
Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The Rochford Community Hall will be hosting their annual Hunter's Soup Supper on November 1st and 2nd starting at 5 PM. Come enjoy delicious chili, homemade soups and other goodies in the "Friendliest Little Ghost Town in the Black Hills". Cost-$6 All are welcome!
Fee: $6.00
|Location:
|Rochford Community Hall
|Map:
|11676 Rochford Road, Rochford, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-721-3057
|Email:
|marsha.d.mcclain@gmail.com
All Dates:
Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov 2, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Annual Hunters Soup Supper
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.