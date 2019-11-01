Share |

Hunter's Soup Supper - Rochford

Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Rochford Community Hall will be hosting their annual Hunter's Soup Supper on November 1st and 2nd starting at 5 PM.   Come enjoy delicious chili, homemade soups and other goodies in the "Friendliest Little Ghost Town in the Black Hills".    Cost-$6 All are welcome!

 

Fee: $6.00


Location:   Rochford Community Hall
Map:   11676 Rochford Road, Rochford, SD 57745
Phone:   605-721-3057
Email:   marsha.d.mcclain@gmail.com

