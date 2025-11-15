Hygge Day - Brookings
Nov 15, 2025 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday, November 15, 2025
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Public includes SDSU Faculty/Staff/Students
South Dakota Art Museum , SMU 0199A Lower Level Hallway
Free event! Join us at the South Dakota Art Museum for a cozy day of fun and relaxation in the spirit of Hygge, the Danish inspired concept of creating cozy and convivial atmospheres that promote wellbeing. We’ll have board games, puzzles, craft activities, books, warm beverages and more for adults and children.
Project: Constellation, Scandinavian pop duo will be performing for children at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Drop in anytime 10 am to 4 pm. Everyone is welcome! Thanks to the support of Museum Members, this event is free for all (museum admission is also free, always). Parking is also free, just west of the museum on Harvey Dunn Street – on the street and in the museum and West Hall lots.
Call the Museum at (605)688-5423 with questions.
|Location:
|South Dakota Art Museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD 57007, brookings, south dakota 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6981
|Email:
|Abigail.Ramsbottom@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2025/11/hygge-day
