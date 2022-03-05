I Hate Winter Cornhole Tournament
Mar 5, 2022 11:00 am
Love to play Cornhole? Enter this e vent to beat the winter boredom.
|Location:
|Scherr-Howe Arena
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|(605)845-2500
|Email:
|chamber@mobridge.org
|Website:
|https://mobridge.org/
All Dates:
