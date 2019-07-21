Ice Cream Social & Family Music Fest-Groton
Jul 21, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Listen to toe-tapping music by "Rockin' Red", be entertained by "Magic Joe", enjoy old fashion lawn games, sit in the shade, and enjoy homemade ice cream, watermelon and lemonade.
Fee: $Free Admission
|Location:
|Granary Rural Cultural Center
|Map:
|40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.granaryfinearts.org
All Dates:
