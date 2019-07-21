Share |

Ice Cream Social & Family Music Fest-Groton

Jul 21, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Listen to toe-tapping music by "Rockin' Red", be entertained by "Magic Joe", enjoy old fashion lawn games, sit in the shade, and enjoy homemade ice cream, watermelon and lemonade.

 

Fee: $Free Admission


Location:   Granary Rural Cultural Center
Map:   40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   605-626-7117
Email:   patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   http://www.granaryfinearts.org

All Dates:
Music & Ice Cream at the Granary

Granary Rural Cultural Center
Granary Rural Cultural Center 40161 40161 128th St, Groton, SD 57445

