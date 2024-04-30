Ice Cream Social - Yankton

Apr 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mead Museum volunteers- as well as members of the Yankton County Historical Society - are invited to an ice cream social. The event will be held at the Mead Museum from 4-6pm, with an awards program at 5:30 that honors members and volunteers who have hit milestones in 2023. Executive Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson will also share some project and organization updates. Ice cream will be donated by The Boxcar Sweet Shop.