Ice Cream Social - Yankton
Apr 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mead Museum volunteers- as well as members of the Yankton County Historical Society - are invited to an ice cream social. The event will be held at the Mead Museum from 4-6pm, with an awards program at 5:30 that honors members and volunteers who have hit milestones in 2023. Executive Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson will also share some project and organization updates. Ice cream will be donated by The Boxcar Sweet Shop.
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Website:
|http://events@meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Apr 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mead Museum volunteers- as well as members of the Yankton County Historical Society - are invited to an ice cream social.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.