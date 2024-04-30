Share |

Ice Cream Social - Yankton

Apr 30, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mead Museum volunteers- as well as members of the Yankton County Historical Society - are invited to an ice cream social. The event will be held at the Mead Museum from 4-6pm, with an awards program at 5:30 that honors members and volunteers who have hit milestones in 2023. Executive Director Crystal Mensch-Nelson will also share some project and organization updates. Ice cream will be donated by The Boxcar Sweet Shop.


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Website:   http://events@meadbuilding.org

