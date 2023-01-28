Share |
Ice Fish Fest 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Ice Fish Fest was created to start a family wintertime event for Sioux Falls at Catfish Bay. It is one of the few times each year that Catfish Bay is open to the public for Fishing. The proceeds help raise money for the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua. We plan to make this an annual family event that could grow into one of South Dakota’s largest ice fishing tournaments and draw participants from miles around. All holes are pre-drilled so all you need to bring is a fishing pole, warm clothes and a plan to have fun.
|Location:
|Catfish Bay Water Ski Park
|Map:
|5500 Show Place Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 339-0911
|Email:
|IceFishFest@catfishbay.com
|Website:
|https://www.icefishfest.com
